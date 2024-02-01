abrdn plc Sells 7,645 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Southern were worth $16,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

