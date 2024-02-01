abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,604 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.99% of Harmony Biosciences worth $19,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of HRMY opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Biosciences
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.