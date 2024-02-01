abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,604 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.99% of Harmony Biosciences worth $19,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRMY opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

