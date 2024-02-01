abrdn plc Trims Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
PH opened at $464.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $300.86 and a 52-week high of $479.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $453.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.57.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
