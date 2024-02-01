ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.49

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 36032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ACIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $363.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,588,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

