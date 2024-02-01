Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,001 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.21% of Adient worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Adient by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Adient by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after acquiring an additional 167,887 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE ADNT opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.58. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Adient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

