ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Argus cut ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of ADTN opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $493.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 686.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 328.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

