Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $136.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMD. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $167.69 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $268.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,397.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

