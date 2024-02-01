Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.39.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $167.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.01 and its 200 day moving average is $120.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $268.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,397.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

