Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $195.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.39.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AMD opened at $167.69 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $268.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,397.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,160,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,043,000 after purchasing an additional 318,264 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

