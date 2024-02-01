AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Holdings Raised by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,687,000 after buying an additional 458,622 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,379,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,599 shares in the company, valued at $827,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

AdvanSix Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:ASIX opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $683.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.79.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.35). AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $322.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

