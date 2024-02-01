Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.76. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

