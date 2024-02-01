Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

