Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

ARE stock opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 223.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

