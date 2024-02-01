Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.80.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $120.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average is $113.77. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 499,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,013,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.