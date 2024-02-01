Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.38

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 8570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. Analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,864.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,869. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 251,757 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

