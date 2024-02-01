Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 6,447 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSW. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth $1,732,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 19.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $13.63 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -194.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares in the company, valued at $55,060,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

