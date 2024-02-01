Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

About Liberty Latin America

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

