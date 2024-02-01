Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,638,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,888,000 after purchasing an additional 707,690 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 19.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,295,000 after buying an additional 613,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 206.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 467,522 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter worth $3,794,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 502.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 415,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.96. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $702.60 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 8.90%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Report on SPNT

About SiriusPoint

(Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.