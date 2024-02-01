Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 1,777 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Omnicell by 5.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Omnicell by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $298.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OMCL

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.