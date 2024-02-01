Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.