Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,244,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after buying an additional 228,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,950,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 208,066 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,116,000 after buying an additional 178,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,419,000 after buying an additional 182,950 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of CADE opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

