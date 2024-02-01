Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 69.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 80.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Envista by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, insider Stephen Keller purchased 2,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Envista news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,436.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Keller bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVST opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

