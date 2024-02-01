Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $130,000 Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

