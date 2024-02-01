Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $138,000 Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93,195,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,260,000 after purchasing an additional 527,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 205,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,749,000 after purchasing an additional 199,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFSC

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.