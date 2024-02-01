Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Camping World by 932.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 274.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 19.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CWH opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.88.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWH. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camping World

Camping World Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.