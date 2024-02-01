Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 362.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $48.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.83 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

