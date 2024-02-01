Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 68,503 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 128.6% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 71.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 41,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Price Performance

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.91. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $119.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $809.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.60 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BXC

About BlueLinx

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.