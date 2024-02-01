Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE MC opened at $54.97 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $42.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MC

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.