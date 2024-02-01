Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 17,220 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,220 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,688,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.30 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XRX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

