Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $125,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.03. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $80.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

