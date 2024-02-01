Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALDX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,655.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,230,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,353 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 756,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

