Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,952,000 after buying an additional 160,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Flowserve by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,724,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,802,000 after purchasing an additional 147,846 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $163,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Flowserve Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:FLS opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

