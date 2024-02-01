Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average is $135.73. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

