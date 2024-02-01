Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

Alphabet Stock Down 7.5 %

GOOGL stock opened at $140.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

