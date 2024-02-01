Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

