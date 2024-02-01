Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.86.

Get Alphabet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $140.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.61. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.