Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,829 shares of company stock worth $8,877,353 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $155.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $161.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.34.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

