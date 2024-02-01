Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.10. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 20.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

