Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 106.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $91.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

