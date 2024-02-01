American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Vanguard’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Vanguard

American Vanguard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $313.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.03. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. American Vanguard had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $149.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 184,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,354.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,503 shares of company stock valued at $128,604. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 477.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 345.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.