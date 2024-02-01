American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,502,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Water Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after buying an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,429,000 after buying an additional 132,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $124.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.80. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

