Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Joseph Edward Sweeney Sells 5,146 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $386.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $402.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,843,000 after buying an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,248,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.71.



Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

