Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,289,000 after buying an additional 1,419,808 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,583,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,066,155,000 after buying an additional 339,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $103.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on APH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.