Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.07

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.07 and last traded at $102.98, with a volume of 284579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Get Amphenol alerts:

View Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average of $89.16.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,643,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,600,000 after buying an additional 2,071,029 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.