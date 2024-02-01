Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amplitude by 512.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 813,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amplitude by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,735,000 after buying an additional 807,975 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the second quarter valued at $7,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

AMPL opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.44. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $36,802.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,850 shares in the company, valued at $940,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

