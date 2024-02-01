Analysts Issue Forecasts for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

MC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 299.79 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $272.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.22 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 23,388 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $986,973.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

