Analysts Offer Predictions for FS Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

FS Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FSBW opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 188.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2,203.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 5,155.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

