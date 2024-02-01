Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 900,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.6% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $154,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,663,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $976,464,000 after purchasing an additional 468,948 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,952,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,232,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,238,223,000 after buying an additional 326,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.22.

AAPL stock opened at $184.40 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

