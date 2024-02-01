Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Parker Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $184.40 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays cut shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.22.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

