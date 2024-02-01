Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.3% of Invesco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parker Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $184.40 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.